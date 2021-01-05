DeVonta Smith wins Heisman

Nat'l Sports Headlines

1st wide receiver to win award in 3 decades,

Most college football experts have put a lot of stock into Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to win the Heisman Trophy before that start of this most unusual season.

As we close in on the national championship game, the almost unusual Heisman victory would take place.

Instead of Lawrence, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith would capture college football's most decorated individual prize.

Smith is the 1st wideout to win it since Michigan's Desmond Howard back in 1991.

Going into Tuesday's virtual ceremony, Smith came in as the favorite to take the award after putting together a monster senior season, despite the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

He led the FBS with 105 receptions, 1,641 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.

Lawrence finished in 2nd place, while Alabama's Mac Jones came in 3rd, and Florida's Kyle Trask in 4th.