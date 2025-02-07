Skip to Content
Yuma BMX to host state qualifier

Published 12:15 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma BMX is hosting state qualifying races on Saturday.

They are expecting over 300 riders to compete. These riders will age from as young as three-years-old to over fifty-years-old.

"8 man gate, so they'll be elbow to elbow and a lot of close racing this weekend," track operator Kyle Oliaz said. "From the start line to the first straight, they hit that about 6 seconds, and the older guys be hitting that fast. [They will be] jumping doubles and manualing and stuff like that. So it'll be exciting, just a fun environment."

Registration is $35 and will open at 9 A.M. Races start at 11 A.M.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

