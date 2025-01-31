Pars Under the Stars: Yuma’s Glow Night Golf Tournament Returns

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Yuma’s beloved glow-in-the-dark golf tournament, Pars Under the Stars, is back this Saturday at Desert Hills Par 3 Course. Hosted by the Fort Yuma Rotary, this event promises to be a unique and fun-filled evening, combining golf with glowing golf balls, a boisterous boom lift ball drop, and the chance to win big cash prizes.

What started as a friendly backyard game has evolved into a highly anticipated community event. According to event organizer Brandy Wright, the tournament has grown over the years to become something special for Yuma. "It started in the backyard of someone’s house and it was just like a small fun little game, and it’s kind of evolved over the years. Now, it’s turned into obviously a big fun event for Yuma,” she says.

The tournament will feature an exciting series of activities, with players using glowing golf balls and participating in the dramatic boom lift ball drop. With cash prizes up for grabs and a chance to enjoy a unique round of golf under the stars, the event offers something for everyone.

But the fun doesn't stop there. As with every Pars Under the Stars event, proceeds from the tournament will support a worthy cause. This year, the funds raised will go toward a new addition to the Children's Museum, helping provide Yuma's kids with a new indoor playground to enjoy and explore. So, while participants enjoy a one-of-a-kind golfing experience, they’ll also be contributing to a significant community project.

Registration starts at 5:00 p.m., with dinner included, followed by the highly anticipated Boom Lift Ball Drop at 5:45 p.m., and the shotgun start at 6:00 p.m. The event is an excellent opportunity for locals to come together and enjoy an unforgettable night of fun, while also giving back to Yuma’s future generations.