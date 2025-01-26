Kofa High School celebrates 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School celebrated its 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees with a special luncheon ceremony Saturday.

The ceremony took place in the Kofa cafeteria, where inductees, their families, and supporters gathered to celebrate the achievements of this year's honorees.

The ceremony was also a chance to reflect on the incredible accomplishments of those who've shaped Kofa's athletic legacy over the years.

One of the inductees, Brian Householder, who graduated from Kofa in 1983 and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies, spoke about what this recognition means to him.

"They put it together really well. It's a lot more than what I expected and you know, to be able to be memorized like this at the school is special, and hopefully one of these days, my grandsons and granddaughter will be able to come here and say, 'Hey, that's my grandpa up there,' and I think that's pretty cool...so I'm just real thankful," Householder expressed.

For more information on how you can support Kofa athletics or get involved, contact Billy Laguna at (928) 246-6400.