Yuma’s Ariana Ayala heads to Hawaii for Regional Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifier

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma's own Ariana Ayala is making waves in the world of junior golf.

After winning the Drive, Chip & Putt Sub-Regional Qualifier, Ariana is now set to compete in the Regional Qualifier in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on October 20, 2024.

Ariana is just one step away from potentially heading to the prestigious Augusta National, where the Finals will be held during the PGA Masters.

Ariana's journey began in Yuma, where she honed her skills and passion for golf. Her dedication paid off when she emerged victorious in the Sub-Regional Qualifier, earning her a spot in the Regional competition.

Winning in Hawaii would be a dream come true, as it would secure her a place in the Finals at Augusta National, one of the most iconic venues in golf. However, the path to Augusta isn't without its challenges as the Drive, Chip & Putt competition does not cover travel expenses for participants.

As a result, Ariana's parents, Maryann and her family, are reaching out to the community for support. They are raising funds to help cover the costs of Ariana's trip to Hawaii, ensuring she has the opportunity to compete and potentially achieve her dreams.

Ariana's parents are incredibly proud of her achievements and are doing everything they can to support her.

They are asking for any assistance that can help Ariana take this crucial step in her golf career. Every contribution, big or small, brings Ariana closer to her goal of competing at Augusta National.

Ariana Ayala's story is one of hard work, determination, and the pursuit of a dream. As she prepares for the Regional Qualifier in Hawaii, she carries the hopes and pride of Yuma with her. With the community's help, Ariana can take this incredible opportunity and make her mark in the world of golf.

If you'd like to contribute to Ariana's journey, the family appreciates any and all support as they work to make her dream a reality by visit her GoFundMe HERE.