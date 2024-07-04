Five Yuma baseball players selected to the official Diamondbacks RBI team

Local players will compete against other MLB RBI teams in the West Regional in Seattle Washington beginning July 18th

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Yuma "D-Backs recently completed their ten game schedule as a part of the Diamondbacks RBI league that is sponsored by Major League Baseball and Nike.

The roster is made up of players from Gila Ridge, Kofa, Cibola and San Luis high schools. All games were played in Phoenix against some of the best players in the Phoenix metro area.

“This was a really cool experience for our players to not only compete against some great teams in the Phoenix area but to also have some of the best players in the county join us as well," Head Coach James Kuzniak said. "Playing alongside them really raised the level of results and really brought up everyone’s game to a new level”.

PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks) PHOENIX, AZ — JULY 2: D-backs Nike RBI Baseball League on July 2nd, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Carrington/Arizona Diamondbacks)

The Yuma “D-Backs” finished undefeated with 9 wins and one tie. While also having five players and one coach selected to the official Diamondbacks RBI team, which will compete against other MLB RBI teams in the West Regional in Seattle Washington beginning July 18th. The winner of the regional will then fly to the RBI World Series in Vero Beach Florida at the MLB complex, formerly the spring training home of the Dodger’s.

The five players selected were Caleb Rosado (Gila Ridge), Andrugh Yee (Cibola), Cesar Chavira, Juan Pablo Chavez and Ernesto Vizcarra (San Luis).

Gila Ridge head coach James Kuzniak will be a part of the coaching staff.

“The five guys that were selected to play for the RBI team is what I am most proud of," Kuzniak said. "We didn’t expect to have that many players selected since only 16 make the team, but it goes to show the level of talent we have in Yuma County and this will open up so many doors for them both in and off the field”.

The RBI team is fully funded by the Diamondbacks and they receive the full support of the organization, from taking batting practice at Chase Field and meeting the current Diamondbacks big leaguers, to getting three big league uniforms, hear and equipment to being recognized on the field before games and even receiving $1,500 scholarships to go towards their college expenses. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

2024 will be the third year that the Diamondbacks have had an RBI team, with 2023 being the most successful appearance as they win the West Regional and advanced to Florida where they finished top five.

The spring training begins next week at Salt River and Chase Fields as we prepare to head to Seattle the following week.