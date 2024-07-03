Diablos 18u baseball team captures World Series title

Diablos outscore opponents 61 to 4 at Baseball Showcase World Series in Phoenix over the weekend

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - "We crushed the ball all weekend," Yuma Diablos head coach Faron Owl said. "We had solid hitting and defense."

The Diablos 18u baseball team finished the weekend tournament a perfect 5-0 while outscoring their opponents 61 to 4. The Diablos defeated California Baseball Academy 13-0 in the championship game.

Leading the way for the Diablos on the mound was Kofa product Sebastian Mendoza.

Players with multiple hits over the weekend include Hector Zubetia, Nathan Roldan, Jose Castro, Fabian Burgos, Mason Doherty, Gabe Diaz Jr and Rigo Hernandez.

The Diablos 16u also had an exciting weekend. The 16u squad reached the semifinal round winning two games in walk-off fashion before falling just short of the championship game.