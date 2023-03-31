Local gymnasts prepare for state meet following the return of sanctioned USA Gymnastics to Yuma

Yuma Gymnastics sends ten teenage gymnasts to the Arizona Xcel State Championships

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The excitement is buzzing around Yuma Gymnastics this weekend - ahead of a very special weekend, opening the door once again to competitive gymnastics in the area.

Following one year of gymnastics reaching the competitive ranks, the world shut down from Covid-19, bringing the program with it. In 2023, it is the beginning of a new chapter with a USA Gymnastics sanctioned competitive team being brought back.

This year Yuma Gymnastics, formerly Gymnastics World of Yuma, brought a competitive team back to Yuma. The gym offers the Xcel program, which is an alternate track to the Junior Olympic program. Within the program, it allows gymnasts of all levels to compete unique routines on each of the four olympic events.

And in a major step forward for the future of the sport, next season will be the first time in 20 years that athletes will compete out of a local gym for consecutive seasons.

This bringing an unprecedented excitement to many young athletes, like Meghan Fulsome.

"I think it's really exhilarating," said the 14-year-old gymnast. "I feel really honored and lucky that I get to be a part of a team like this."

The most impressive part of this step forward for the program is the resiliency of some of the gymnasts - who had to battle through the inconsistency of traveling just to compete.

Last season gymnasts that participated in USAG sanctioned events were competing out of another gym, Aspire, in Chandler, AZ. But now, they get their own home.

"They were able to compete out of this gym briefly before Covid. Then once everything kind of got shutdown for Covid, the previous coach moved," said Xcel coach Jensen Roseboom. "It was just kind of spotty and inconsistent, so we're happy to have that consistent schedule down here and keep them from having to travel up to Phoenix and be able to represent Yuma."

But even more impressive than the adversity overcame in the last year: the excellence.

In the first year back to competitive play, the program had ten total gymnasts competing in three different levels. Over the course of the season, each of the ten athletes on the team was able to qualify for the Arizona Xcel State Championships.

Now, they get a shot to qualify for the USAG Region 1 Championships if they perform well enough at the state meet this weekend.

"We were able to get everybody in and we're just excited to be able to go show off what they've been working on," said Roseboom. "We really just want to celebrate all the progress the girls have made this year."

Win or loss at the state meet, there will be a bright spot.

When they come back next season it will be the first time in 20 years that the athletes will compete out of a local gym for consecutive years - a big step forward as they aim to extend the opportunity to more families across Yuma County in the future.

GYMNASTS COMPETING (AGE):

Sakura Bravo (11)

Meghan Fulsome (14)

Mazzy Louser (11)

Samantha Luna (14)

Gracie Macaluso (16)

Hadleigh Mullins (12)

Lily Perez (12)

Leo Potter (12)

Izzy Uhl (11)

Aleyna Zendejas (14)