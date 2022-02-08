Fighting for playoff life

Gila Ridge girls basketball defeats Apollo in season finale

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Going into the home season finale against Apollo, the Gila Ridge girls basketball was sitting with the 25th overall ranking in 5A state standings.

The Hawks needed to win and get a little help to rise up to the 24th position and qualify for the 5A play-in round.

Gila Ridge would struggle early, not able to connect on any of their field goals in the 1st half of the 1st quarter.

But as the game would go on, the home Hawks would gain traction and come away with the 40-31 victory.

Freshman Kayla McCarrell and Sophomore Holly Binder each secured 10 points in the victory.

The Hawks now await their 5A play-in fate, that should be revealed on Wednesday.