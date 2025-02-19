Yuma Catholic soccer headed to the state title game

Yuma Catholic boys soccer takes down Valley Christian to book their ticket to the state championship game.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks defeated the Valley Christian Trojans 3-2 in AIA 3A semifinals on Tuesday.

Yuma Catholic advances to the 3A state championship game.

In the first half, the Shamrocks came out firing. Esteban Hernandez, Hector Soto and Gean Lagarda each scored to give YC a 3-0 at half. In the second half, Valley Christian scored two quick goals to make it 3-2. Despite giving up some chances, Yuma Catholic was able to hold on to take the match.

"I was really excited, like ecstatic," Soto said after the final whistle. "Up 3-0 by half, and then coming back 3-2, a little scary, but I knew we had it just great feeling honestly."

After conceding two goals, Yuma Catholic was able to regroup and regain control of the second half. The Shamrocks had a majority of scoring chances and ball possession following the goals.

"I wasn't scared that they scored too quickly," YC defender Maddux Flores said. "We saw we kept our composure quickly and we just got it back. It was just a momentum thing that came out they came out hungry, but we came back stronger and that's it."

Yuma Catholic will face Gilbert Christian in the 3A state championship on Saturday at Mountain Pointe High School.

