San Luis soccer escapes at home

San Luis soccer hangs on to win in round of 16 matchup vs Ironwood.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Sidewinders defeated the Ironwood Eagles 3-2 in the AIA Open Division round of 16 on Friday.

No. 4 San Luis advances to the quarterfinals. No. 13 Iron falls to the 5A playoffs.

Erick Benavidez scored to give San Luis the 1-0 lead in the first half. In the second half, Diego Torres scored a long-range goal to double the Sidewinder lead. After Ironwood scored to make it 2-1, Luis Garcia scored from the penalty spot to make the game 3-1. A few minutes later, Bryan Romero scored for the Eagles to put his team right back in it. However, the Sidewinders were able to hang on and close out the victory.

"We don't have any any second chances right now," San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said after the final whistle. "Hopefully we can improve. Right now, I think that if we play like this it's gonna be really tough. But, they have the winning mentality and what's taking us right now to to the next game."

San Luis will host No. 5 Washington on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

