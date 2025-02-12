Yuma Catholic boys soccer cruises in playoff opener

Lagarda's hat trick leads the Shamrocks over Empire in the round of 16.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gean Lagarda scored three goals to lead the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks to a 4-0 victory over the Empire Ravens in the opening round of the AIA 3A playoffs.

No. 3 Yuma Catholic advances to the quarterfinals. No. 14 Empire is eliminated.

In the first half, Lagarda and Van Winburn scored to make it 2-0. Lagarda scored two more in the second half to claim his hat trick and seal the win for the Shamrocks.

On Saturday, Yuma Catholic will face No. 6 Bourgade Catholic in the quarterfinals.