Cibola Dominates Kofa in Lady Raiders’ Convincing Win, 81-20

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a one-sided affair Friday night, the Cibola Lady Raiders put on a basketball clinic at Raider Gym, defeating the Kofa Lady Kings by a commanding score of 81-20. Cibola’s early dominance and relentless pressure from start to finish set the tone, improving their season record to 16-8 while Kofa dropped to 8-11.

Cibola wasted no time asserting their superiority. In the first quarter, they came out firing on all cylinders. Jaida Bosch was a standout early, catching the ball down low and finishing with an impressive and-1 layup off a feed from Avianna Salcedo. Bosch calmly sank the free throw to complete the 3-point play, putting the Raiders ahead early.

As the game progressed, the Raiders' defense stifled Kofa, forcing turnovers and generating fast-break opportunities. Brayleigh Stuebs made her presence felt, knocking down a three-pointer from the left wing with confidence. This bucket was part of an explosive 16-0 run to start the game, as the Lady Kings struggled to find their rhythm.

It wasn’t until later in the first half that Kofa managed to get on the scoreboard. After a slow start, Kaitlyn Estrada showed some playmaking ability, kicking the ball out to Alexis Barbosa for a corner three-pointer. That cut the lead to 16-3, but the Lady Kings still had a long road ahead.

Cibola didn’t let up. Bosch, who had been dominant inside, showcased her range by hitting a three-pointer from the left wing. The Raiders’ defense continued to suffocate Kofa, and it was Gabriella Dominguez who delivered a highlight-reel play. Dominguez stole the ball from Barbosa, and after a quick Eurostep, she finished in the lane for two points. By this point, Cibola had jumped out to a 23-5 lead, with no signs of slowing down.

Though Kofa showed resilience, they could not match Cibola’s energy. Amani Montiel tried to spark the Lady Kings’ offense, driving to the lane and dishing out an assist to Michelle Noriega, who nailed a short jumper. However, these brief flashes of offense were far and few between, as Cibola’s relentless pressure and sharpshooting took its toll.

As the game wore on, Cibola continued to dominate on both ends of the court. The Lady Raiders finished strong, sealing the victory with a resounding 81-20 scoreline. With the win, Cibola improves to 16-8 on the season and looks to continue building momentum for the rest of the campaign.

For Kofa, it was a tough loss, but they’ll look to regroup and bounce back from this tough defeat as they move forward in the season.