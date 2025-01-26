Somerton High Toros take top spot at Shamrock JV Wrestling Dual

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton High Toros dominated the Shamrock JV Wrestling Dual this Saturday, coming out on top in a fierce competition featuring six local high schools, including Kofa, Cibola, Yuma High, Gila Ridge, Yuma Catholic, and several Arizona teams.

The tournament culminated in an undefeated showdown between Somerton and Yuma Catholic, with Somerton edging out Yuma Catholic with a final score of 39 to 32.

A big shoutout to Somerton wrestlers Dylan Anderson, Jayden Preston, Diego Felix, Aki Felix, Jose Polino, Jesus Valenzuela, and Peter Rivas for their outstanding performances, all going undefeated in their respective matches.

Congratulations to the Toros for their impressive victory and for showing that Somerton wrestling is on the rise!