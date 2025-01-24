Kofa Girls Hold Off Gila Ridge for 36-32 Victory

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a nail-biter on Friday night as the Kofa Kings Girls Basketball team edged out the Gila Ridge Hawks 36-32 in a tight contest. Both teams came into the game with similar records, Kofa at 5-10 and Gila Ridge at 5-11, but only one could leave with a win.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with Gila Ridge fighting hard to stay in it after trailing for much of the contest. Late in the third quarter, the Hawks made a push, cutting the Kofa lead to just six. Arianna Hernandez hit a smooth floater to make it 30-26, keeping her team in striking distance heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final period, Gila Ridge continued to press. Hernandez was once again involved in a fast break, dishing a beautiful drop-off pass to Sarah Garner, who finished strong at the rim, cutting the lead to just a single possession. Gila Ridge wasn’t done yet, and their inside play started to shine in the fourth. Reagan Monroe’s hook shot brought the Hawks within one, putting the pressure squarely on Kofa.

But the Kings responded when it mattered most. With the game on the line, Kofa broke the Hawks’ press, and Amani Montiel sealed the victory with a clutch and-1 layup in the final minutes, pushing the lead back to a more comfortable margin. Despite a valiant comeback attempt by Gila Ridge, Kofa held on for a 36-32 victory.

Standout performances from Kofa came from Amani Montiel, who led the team with 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 steals. Madison DeBoe also had a solid game with 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 steals, while Kaitlyn Estrada contributed 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 block.

The win improved Kofa’s record to 6-10 on the season, while Gila Ridge fell to 5-12.