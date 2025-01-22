Skip to Content
High School Sports

Central boys soccer takes down Brawley

By
Published 3:55 PM

Central takes down their arch rivals on the road in a top 15 matchup.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans defeated the Brawley Wildcats 3-2 at Warne Field on Tuesday.

No. 2 Central moves to 16-1-2. No. 12 Brawley moves to 11-6-2.

In the 13th minute Diego Padilla scored from outside the box to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Then in the 21st minute, Central equalized with a Mishel Villanueva goal. Central would take the lead a few minutes later with Joseph Rosas scoring a free kick. Each squad scored once in the second half, giving Central the 3-2 victory.

On Friday, Central will host Calexico. Brawley will host Holtville.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content