Central boys soccer takes down Brawley

Central takes down their arch rivals on the road in a top 15 matchup.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans defeated the Brawley Wildcats 3-2 at Warne Field on Tuesday.

No. 2 Central moves to 16-1-2. No. 12 Brawley moves to 11-6-2.

In the 13th minute Diego Padilla scored from outside the box to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Then in the 21st minute, Central equalized with a Mishel Villanueva goal. Central would take the lead a few minutes later with Joseph Rosas scoring a free kick. Each squad scored once in the second half, giving Central the 3-2 victory.

On Friday, Central will host Calexico. Brawley will host Holtville.