Kofa Kings Crowned Champions at New Year’s Prep Classic

GROSSMONT, CA (KYMA, KECY) -– The Kofa Kings Varsity Girls Basketball team made their mark over the weekend, clinching the championship at the New Year’s Prep Classic held at Grossmont High School. In the final game, the Kings dominated the Pacific Ridge Firebirds, securing a 50-36 victory.

Michelle Noriega led the charge with a stellar performance, posting 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Amani Montiel was equally impressive, filling the stat sheet with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Other notable contributions included Maddison Deboe’s 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals, along with Gabriela Dominguez’s 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Kaitlyn Estrada and Kylee Zambrano added strong defensive plays to solidify the win.

The Kofa Kings’ teamwork and tenacity were key to their championship run, kicking off the new year the right way.