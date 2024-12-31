Skip to Content
High School Sports

Imperial boys soccer win San Diego County Cup Championship

By
Published 9:38 AM

Tigers end the year with a 6-2 win in title game versus Logan Memorial Education Campus

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY-TV ) - The Imperial boys soccer team ended the year as champions with a 6-2 win over the Eagles of Logan Memorial Education Campus in the San Diego County Cup title game.

The tigers were led by Aaron Sanchez, Sebastian Alvarez, Jonathan Cruz, Enrique Guerra, Carlo Osuna and Steven Boites who all scores goals. The tigers have now won four games in a row and improved to 9-2-5 on the season. The Tigers will next face Yuma Catholic on January 7th at Ricky Gwynn Stadium in Yuma.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content