Imperial boys soccer win San Diego County Cup Championship

Tigers end the year with a 6-2 win in title game versus Logan Memorial Education Campus

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY-TV ) - The Imperial boys soccer team ended the year as champions with a 6-2 win over the Eagles of Logan Memorial Education Campus in the San Diego County Cup title game.

The tigers were led by Aaron Sanchez, Sebastian Alvarez, Jonathan Cruz, Enrique Guerra, Carlo Osuna and Steven Boites who all scores goals. The tigers have now won four games in a row and improved to 9-2-5 on the season. The Tigers will next face Yuma Catholic on January 7th at Ricky Gwynn Stadium in Yuma.