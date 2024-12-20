Gila Ridge Girls Soccer Soars to Victory Behind Millie Vega’s Stellar Performance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Gila Ridge High School girls’ soccer team continued their dominant start to the season, improving to 4-0 after a thrilling 4-3 victory over the visiting Dobson Mustangs from Mesa. Leading the way for the Hawks was senior star Millie Vega, who entered the night with 112 career goals and added four more to her total, bringing her career tally to an impressive 116.

The Hawks wasted no time asserting themselves. Early in the first half, Lacy Haxton delivered a perfect throw-in pass that took a fortunate bounce, landing on Vega’s head. Vega capitalized, directing the ball into the net for her first goal of the evening. The Hawks kept up the pressure, creating numerous chances, but the Dobson goalkeeper made several key stops, holding Gila Ridge to two goals in the first half.

Dobson thought they had finally broken through in the second half with a well-executed play that ended with Taya Howald’s header finding the net. However, the goal was called back for offside, giving Gila Ridge a crucial break. The Hawks wasted no time taking advantage, with Haxton and Vega connecting again. Another precise throw-in from Haxton set up Vega, who finished in style.

Vega’s four-goal performance was the difference, securing the victory for Gila Ridge. The Hawks remain unbeaten at 4-0 and are showing no signs of slowing down as they continue their impressive season.