Gila Ridge’s Millie Vega scores 100th career goal

Gila Ridge senior Millie Vega surpasses the 100 career goal milestone.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge's Millie Vega scored her 100th high school goal on Saturday against River Valley, becoming only the third girl from Yuma to eclipse that milestone.

"It was kind of surreal," Vega said. "Coming into the season it was expected that I would hit it, but went it happened it was just crazy."

Vega has been ruthless in front of goal for the Hawks throughout her four years on varsity. Last season, Vega scored a career best 44 goals.

"We knew when she first came in as a freshman that she was special," Gila Ridge head coach Cooper Cox said. "We continued to push her and help her develop her skills. To me it is one of the hardest milestones for a high school player to accomplish, so to see someone do that and to be the coach of that person is an honor."

Vega has established herself as among the best forwards in the state of Arizona and that is a direct result of Vega pursuing excellence from a young age.

"Growing up I played boys soccer and growing up that got me ahead," Vega said. "In middle school, I played with the high school girls at Kofa. Playing with better [and better talent] so that I can adapt."

Vega is verbally committed to Prairie View A&M University. She will look to continue to add to her goals tally with the Hawks this season, as they chase another playoff berth.