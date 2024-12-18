Skip to Content
Central soccer routs Yuma

Published 11:29 PM

Central soccer continues to soar in a dominant win on the road at Yuma.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans defeated the Yuma Criminals 6-1 at Curley Culp Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

Central moves to 8-0-1. Yuma falls to 0-3.

At halftime the Spartans led 4-0. In the second half, Central's Jorge Rivera scored to make it 5-0. Shortly after, Orlando Villa scored to get the Criminals on the board. Pedro Guzman then put the icing on the cake for Central, scoring to make it 6-1.

This weekend, Central will play in a tournament. Yuma won't be back on the field until the new year.

