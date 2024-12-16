Cibola boys soccer outgunned by Williams Field

Cibola still looking for their first win of the season after Williams Field scores a late winner.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Williams Field Black Hawks scored a late winner to defeat the Cibola Raiders 4-3 on Monday.

Cibola falls to 0-2. Williams Field moves to 2-2.

At halftime, the Black Hawks led 3-2. In the 52nd minute, Cibola's Marvin Carrillo tied the game with a goal. However, Williams Field found a winner off a rebound on a corner kick to win the match.

On Friday, Cibola is back on the pitch at Boulder Creek.