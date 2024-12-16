Skip to Content
High School Sports

Cibola boys soccer outgunned by Williams Field

By
Published 11:48 PM

Cibola still looking for their first win of the season after Williams Field scores a late winner.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Williams Field Black Hawks scored a late winner to defeat the Cibola Raiders 4-3 on Monday.

Cibola falls to 0-2. Williams Field moves to 2-2.

At halftime, the Black Hawks led 3-2. In the 52nd minute, Cibola's Marvin Carrillo tied the game with a goal. However, Williams Field found a winner off a rebound on a corner kick to win the match.

On Friday, Cibola is back on the pitch at Boulder Creek.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content