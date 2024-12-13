Skip to Content
High School Sports

Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout kicks off

By
New
Published 11:56 PM

12 girls soccer teams from Yuma and the Imperial Valley kick off a soccer tournament.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout kicked off Friday, bringing together 12 girls soccer teams from around the area.

Gila Ridge won both of their matches Friday, senior Millie Vega scored her 100th career goal against River Valley.

Another notable result was Holtville taking down Southwest 2-0 and Brawley besting Kofa 4-1.

For full scores and results visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatSouthwesternSoccerShootout/

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content