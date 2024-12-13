Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout kicks off

12 girls soccer teams from Yuma and the Imperial Valley kick off a soccer tournament.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Great Southwestern Soccer Shootout kicked off Friday, bringing together 12 girls soccer teams from around the area.

Gila Ridge won both of their matches Friday, senior Millie Vega scored her 100th career goal against River Valley.

Another notable result was Holtville taking down Southwest 2-0 and Brawley besting Kofa 4-1.

For full scores and results visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatSouthwesternSoccerShootout/