Yuma Catholic basketball humbled by Valley Christian

Published 11:09 PM

Three-time defending state champion Valley Christian hands Yuma Catholic basketball their first loss of the season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Valley Christian Trojans defeated the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 57-44 on Tuesday.

Yuma Catholic falls to 3-1. The three-time defending 3A state champions, Valley Christian, moves to 4-0.

The Shamrocks struggled shooting the ball early and the Trojans jumped out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter. Yuma Catholic was never able to chase them down and suffered their first loss.

For the Shamrocks, Santiago Vazquez Lima led the team scoring 17 points and had 6 rebounds.

Fernando Vazquez Lima scored 9 points with 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Shamrocks will be back on the court Friday against Palo Verde Magnet.

