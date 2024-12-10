Skip to Content
Cibola girls basketball dominant over Gila Ridge

Published 12:02 AM

Cibola dominates Gila Ridge on the road to stay undefeated to start the season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mariana Vega scored 28 point triple double to lead the Cibola Lady Raiders to a 60-27 victory over the Gila Ridge Hawks on Monday.

Cibola moves to 3-0. Gila Ridge falls to 1-5.

For Cibola, Vega scored the 21 points with 15 rebounds and 15 steals.

Avianna Salcedo scored 12 points with 9 rebounds.

Jaida Bosch scored 10 points.

On Thursday, Cibola will play at Paradise Honors. Gila Ridge will face another local rival, Kofa.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

