Cibola girls basketball dominant over Gila Ridge

Cibola dominates Gila Ridge on the road to stay undefeated to start the season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mariana Vega scored 28 point triple double to lead the Cibola Lady Raiders to a 60-27 victory over the Gila Ridge Hawks on Monday.

Cibola moves to 3-0. Gila Ridge falls to 1-5.

For Cibola, Vega scored the 21 points with 15 rebounds and 15 steals.

Avianna Salcedo scored 12 points with 9 rebounds.

Jaida Bosch scored 10 points.

On Thursday, Cibola will play at Paradise Honors. Gila Ridge will face another local rival, Kofa.