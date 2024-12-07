Calexico Bulldogs Dominate Imperial to Claim Tiger Classic Championship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Bulldogs capped off an impressive run through the Tiger Classic with a commanding 68-37 victory over the Imperial Tigers in the championship game. From the opening tip-off, the Bulldogs showcased why they were the team to beat, delivering a dominant performance on both ends of the court.

Imperial entered the matchup with high hopes after a gritty 61-54 win over Vincent Memorial in the semifinals, but Calexico quickly took control of the title game. The Bulldogs’ relentless pressure and balanced scoring attack overwhelmed the Tigers, who struggled to find their rhythm on offense.

Calexico’s defense played a pivotal role, forcing turnovers and converting them into easy points. Their ability to control the pace of the game kept Imperial on the back foot throughout, and by halftime, the Bulldogs were already up 12 points.

Calexico maintained their composure and extended their advantage in the second half, sealing the victory in convincing fashion.

The win crowned an undefeated tournament run for the Bulldogs, who were dominant from start to finish. Congratulations to Calexico on an impressive championship title and to Imperial for a strong showing as tournament hosts.