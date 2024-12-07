Calexico and Imperial Set to Clash in Tiger Classic Championship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Tiger Classic tournament at Imperial High School brought fans an exciting slate of games on Saturday, with semi-final and consolation matchups providing plenty of highlights and drama.

In the consolation round, the Central Spartans showcased their resilience with a commanding 68-53 victory over the Calipatria Hornets. Central's James Tovar led the charge with an outstanding double-double performance, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Tovar's defensive prowess also continued to shine, as he recorded two or more steals for the sixth consecutive game dating back to last season. With this win, the Spartans improved their record to 3-2, while Calipatria dropped to 1-2 on the season.

As the night progressed, the semi-final games determined the championship contenders. Imperial High School kept the hometown crowd buzzing with a thrilling 61-54 victory over Vincent Memorial. The Tigers relied on disciplined play and key moments to edge past their opponent and earn a coveted spot in the finals.

Meanwhile, the Calexico Bulldogs delivered a statement in their semi-final game, defeating Brawley 66-49. Calexico’s impressive second-half surge, led by their young and dynamic roster, proved too much for the Wildcats to handle.

The stage is now set for an electrifying championship showdown between the Imperial Tigers and Calexico Bulldogs. These two rivals will meet Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time to battle for the Tiger Classic title.