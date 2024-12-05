Jared Martin signs with TCU

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central football star Jared Martin signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and football career at Texas Christian University on National Signing Day.

Martin signed during a ceremony in front of his friends and family.

"It was really special," Martin said. "It is hard work really paying off. Definitely big for my family, the school and the valley in general."

Martin, a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, is among the most sought after pass rushers in the class of 2025 and he believes that TCU is the perfect place for him to continue his development and as a man.

"I fell in love with Coach Andy Avalos, the defensive coordinator," Martin said. "I also loved the atmosphere in Fort Worth. Me and my family always said we wanted to go to Texas, so this is huge for us."

Martin grew up primarily playing basketball and baseball. He only started playing football as a freshman in high school.

"He comes from a very athletic family," Central head football coach Rookie Pena said. "When he got here he embraced the sports of football. Really it was just a transition of learning, but he had a lot of ability because he played other sports that led into him playing football."

Martin has developed into the player he is today by grinding for countless hours in the weight room and out on the field.

"Me and my family don't guy on vacation," Martin said. "We just work hard. I worked my butt off every single day from the time the sun came up and the night came down. That is where I fell in love with the game. You don't fall in love with the game on Friday Nights. You fall in love with it when you are in the gym by yourself grinding."

Martin will enroll at TCU in January. He is looking to earn a spot on the field for the Horned Frogs defense at the stud position, which is a hybrid role combining linebacker and defensive end.

"I'm excited because it teaches me all aspects of football," Martin said. "Not just hand in the ground defensive end, but also dropping back as a linebacker. so, Im really excited to be in that system and see how they use me. And to learn football because I've only been playing 4 years."

Martin headlines a TCU class that is currently rated as the top class in the Big 12 by 247 Sports.