Yuma Catholic basketball cruises past Brawley

Published 11:40 PM

Yuma Catholic hoops takes down Brawley in their home opener.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lucky Patane scored 16 points to lead the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks to a 62-42 victory over the Brawley Wildcats on Tuesday.

Yuma Catholic moves to 2-0. Brawley falls to 2-2.

For the Shamrocks, Patane scored the 16 points and had two steals.

Noe Zamudio scored 11 points and had four rebounds and three assists.

Fernando Vazquez Lima had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Yuma Catholic is back on the court on Friday against Northwest Christian. Tomorrow, Brawley will face La Quinta.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

