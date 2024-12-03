San Luis girls basketball comes back to beat Calipatria

San Luis girl's basketball comes back to beat Calipatria and remain undefeated to start the season.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Sidewinders defeated the Calipatria Hornets 50-44 on Monday.

San Luis moves to 3-0. Calipatria falls to 0-1.

Calipatria led by as many as 14 points in the second half, but the Sidewinders rallied to force overtime and eventually came away with the win.

San Luis is back on the court on Wednesday against Poston Butte. Calipatria is back next week against Vincent Memorial.