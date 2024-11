Yuma Catholic girls basketball loses to Seton Catholic at home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Seton Catholic Sentinels defeated the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 61-55 in overtime on Tuesday.

Yuma Catholic falls to 1-1. Seton Catholic moves to 2-0.

For the Shamrocks, Sadie Estes led the way with 20 points. Amanda Wiley and Gwen Thrower each scored 13 points.

YC will be back on the court this weekend in tournament action.