Imperial flag football eliminated by Carlsbad

Imperial doesn't take advantage of second playoff life, falling to Carlsbad at home.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Carlsbad Lancers defeated the Imperial Tigers 37-13 in the CIF San Diego Section Division II Flag Football Semifinals at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on Tuesday.

Carlsbad advance to the CIF championship game. Imperial is eliminated.

Imperial lost to Calexico 19-7 in the quarterfinals, but due to a CIF violation Calexico had to forfeit the game. Imperial took their place in the semifinals.