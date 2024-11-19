Skip to Content
Imperial flag football eliminated by Carlsbad

Published 11:33 PM

Imperial doesn't take advantage of second playoff life, falling to Carlsbad at home.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Carlsbad Lancers defeated the Imperial Tigers 37-13 in the CIF San Diego Section Division II Flag Football Semifinals at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium on Tuesday.

Carlsbad advance to the CIF championship game. Imperial is eliminated.

Imperial lost to Calexico 19-7 in the quarterfinals, but due to a CIF violation Calexico had to forfeit the game. Imperial took their place in the semifinals.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

