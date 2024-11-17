Brawley volleyball’s historic run comes to an end in state playoffs

Brawley volleyball falls at Walnut in the state playoffs, ending their historic season.

WALNUT, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Walnut Mustangs defeated the Brawley Wildcats 3-1 in the CIF Division IV state playoffs on Saturday.

Walnut advances and Brawley's historic season comes to an end.

Walnut won the opening two sets. Brawley battled back winning the third, but could not overcome their early struggles with Walnut taking the fourth and final set.

This season the Wildcats finished with a 31-12 record and won their first CIF San Diego Section title since 1979.