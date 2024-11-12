Second year is another success for Lady Shamrocks swim team

Yuma Catholic sent four swimmers to the state Division III competition in Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The second year of Yuma Catholic’s Girls swimming has been a successful one under new Head Coach, Brock Amon. Coming off a strong Colorado River Championship meet in October where the Lady Rocks placed third overall, Yuma Catholic sent four swimmers to the AIA Swim and Dive Championships in Paradise Valley this past weekend.

Yuma Catholic was very competitive in the Division III competition against 47 high schools from across the state.

Ryan Webb placed 3rd in the 50 Free and the 2nd in the 100 back while Raegyn Doak placed 6th in the 200 IM and 100 breast. The 200IM and 200 Free Relay squad with Rylee Doak and Sadie Reyes also placed in the championship heat.

"Ryan Webb and Raegyn Doak are exceptional swimmers who drive to continuously improve their craft," Head Coach Brock Amon said. "Neither were born swimmers. I’ve known them long enough to remember when they were flailing around the pool like any new swimmer. What sets them apart now is their meticulous analytical approach and constantly working to refine every stroke."

The Shamrocks also brought two alternates to state, Emily Olsen and Parker Gwynn.

Ryan Webb was named this year's MVP Female swimmer at the Colorado River Team Championship and last year's Yuma Rotary All Region Female Swimmer of the Year.

Sophomore, Raegyn Doak, swam in the 100 breast and the 200 IM and was seeded in the top 10 in both events.

Sophomore Sadie Reyes made her first state appearance and competed in the 50 free and the 100 back.

Sophomore, Rylee Doak, coming off of a major spinal fusion surgery for scoliosis in July, used a walker and could not even get into the pool and swim until after the swim season started in August. Rylee still managed to notch state qualifying times in the 500 free, 100 free, and the 50 free. Since swimmers can only swim two individual events at state, Rylee Doak swam the 100 free (seeded top 20) and the 50 free.

"I am incredibly proud of what the YC girls have achieved, and they would be the first to say their success is a reflection of their team and their high-school," Amon said. "I feel honored to be part of their journey."

Coach Amon also pointed to the support system for athletes at Yuma Catholic.

"Yuma Catholic stands 100% behind its athletes here in Yuma," Amon said. "Swimming may not be the most popular sport, often ranking low on the list at many schools, but that’s not the case at Yuma Catholic. The support from our Athletic Director, Jeff Welsing, and our School President, Rhett Stallworth, has been nothing short of outstanding. They’ve ensured that athletes like Ryan and Doak have access to the necessary pool time, equipment, and travel funds to compete at the highest levels. Without this unwavering commitment from the top, success just wouldn’t be possible."

A special thank you to coach Brock Amon, Brenda Doak and Michael Webb for their help with this story and coverage this season.