Yuma Catholic claims top seed in 4A playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks have earned the No. 1 seed in the AIA 4A football playoffs.

After a 35-20 victory on senior night over Northwest Christian, the 9-1 Shamrocks moved up from number two to the top seed.

AZ College Prep (9-1), who beat the Shamrocks 43-29 earlier this season, claim the second seed. Snowflake (10-0) held the top spot going into the final week of the regular season, come in at the third seed.

Last season, the Yuma Catholic was the top seed and rolled through the bracket all the way to the state championship game where they fell to Canyon Del Oro.

On Friday, Yuma Catholic will host No. 16 Combs at Ricky Gwynn Stadium in the first round of the postseason.

For the full brackets visit: https://azpreps365.com/brackets/football/4a/1455-2024-aia-11-man-football-4a-state-championship