Local high school swimmers gear up for state championships

High school swimmers finish up preparations for the state championship races.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Numerous local high school swimmers are finishing up their preparations for the AIA State Swimming Championships.

Cibola is sending 14 swimmers. Gila Ridge is sending 13. Yuma Catholic is sending six to the races.

"I think we are feeling really confident," Cibola swimmer Ella Hauck said. :I think we've worked really hard this season and we are excited to have it all pay off."

Cibola and Gila Ridge have been training together for the upcoming races.

"I think it is really fun that we get to train with them," Gila Ridge swimmer Brayden Cox said. "We get to go there together and represent Yuma as a whole. Not just our one school."

All of the teams have been working hard all season long, so on the eve of the championships it's all about perfecting the little things.

" We are working on under-waters, starts and turns," Cox said. Just all the little stuff that is going to come together and make our team faster."

"We are not working as hard with the kids," Cibola head coach Mark Dusek said. "We are giving them a lot of rest and just focusing on their state specific swims."

Yuma Catholic's swimmers headed to the state championships have had to battle to get to this point.

"I've had surgery," Yuma Catholic swimmer Rylee Doak said. "We've had ear infections along the way and shoulder injuries. Even though you have injuries you show up, you do what you are able to do without hurting yourself and I think all of us have done that."

The tightness of this group has helped them power past the adveristy and they are eager to show what they can do at the races.

"We all see each other around school and we've definitely known each other for a while, so we all have a great bond with each other," Reagyn Doak said.

"We've all swam together on the same club team so we've all known each other for a while and it's exciting to swim with your friends," Ryan Webb said.

The state championship races kick off on Friday and run through Saturday.