Kofa golfer Charlize Anaya represents Yuma at state girls golf tournament

Anaya is first Kofa golfer to qualify for state in past 15 years

LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Kofa senior golfer Charlize Anaya just completed competing in the AIA Division I girls golf tournament. The event took place this past Monday and Tuesday at the Aguila Golf Course in Laveen Village.

"I am very proud of Charlize for qualifying for state," Head coach Amanda Garcia said. "She did very well with 15/36 pars over the two days."

Anaya is the first girl from Kofa High School to qualify for the state tournament since her coach, Amanda Garcia did it 15 years ago.

"She did well considering she was nervous the first few holes," Garcia said.

Anaya shot a 91 on Monday and followed that with a 92 on Tuesday.

"We struggled with some trees on some holes but overall she hit some great shots and made some key putts," Garcia said. "I am also proud of how she recovered from the bad holes with a positive attitude which is something that we have been working on all season. Charlize impressed her opponents with how long she could hit her driver. She represented Kofa and our city very well."

A big thank you to Kofa Athletic Director Alba Mazariegos for help on this story