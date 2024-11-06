Kofa girls cross country team ends season with strong state showing

Lady Kings bumped up to AIA Division I ranks and prove they belong

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Kofa High School girls cross country team finished 20th overall at the state meet this past weekend at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

"This was a very successful season for us in my eyes," Kofa head coach Robert Kochis said. "We just moved up to Division I this year and proved we belong there. We had a few PR's and a few SB's at the state race. Our girls team will look to come back even stronger next year with five returning varsity runners."

Kofa's girls team finished with the following times.

Sabrina Anaya 20:43 50th

Ella Limon 22:59 118th

Elena Packham 23:40 132nd

Gabrielle Avila 23:44 135th

Camila Rios 25:00 148th

Elizabeth Villanueva 25:20 149th

Veronica Packham 27:02 152nd

"For our boys it's the opposite," Kochis said. "We have five graduating varsity runners and will need to train hard this off season to fill in some of those shoes."

Kofa also had two runners on the boys side at the state meet.

Adriel Valenzuela 18:05 117th

Manuel Heras 18:16 127th