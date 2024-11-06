Gila Ridge swim teams set up for strong presence at state

A big part to the Hawks success this season is athletes willing to swim any event to score points for the team where needed.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It's been a successful season overall for the Gila Ridge swim teams. Both took first place in mid-October at the Colorado River Team Championship Dive/Swim Meet with junior Brayden Cox named "Male swimmer of the meet."

"I am very happy for him getting swimmer of the meet," Gila Ridge head coach Gregory Brown said. "All of his hard work and dedication paying off this year to be recognized as the best in Yuma. Brayden won his two events the 100 Fly and 100 Back and continues to show the elite level of swimming he is at."

Having both the boys and girls finish first at the Colorado River Team Championship is always the goal according to coach Brown.

"Winning on both the boys and girls side is something we always hope to achieve and this year it happened," Brown said. "A big part of our success is that athletes were willing to swim any event and score points for the team where needed."

On the boys side in the 200 free relay, Brayden Cox, Isaac Hoogland, Dimitri Armendáriz and Michael McCumbee dominated in the pool and took first place. They also had a strong showing on the 200 medley relay taking second place. The boys 400 free relay of Zach Lines, Randall Sorensen, Dominick Hansen and Joey Veraldi went a season best time and took second place. Senior Dimitri Armendariz took first in the 200 free. Gila Ridge boys swept the 100 fly with Junior standout Brayden Cox leading the way with first place, Senior Dimitri Armendariz taking second and Junior Joey Veraldi taking third.

"The girls continue to progress," Brown said. "We got the Medley relay cut we had been searching for this season."

For the girls, senior Analiese Hancock led the girls in points with a 1st place 100 Breast and 3rd place 200IM and season best times on both her relays. Strong relay performances for the girls by Jordin Bledsoe, Analiese Hancock, Daisy Boelts and Amelia Hanks in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay helping the team secure the overall win. The girls 400 free relay comprised of Tinlie Watson, Annalie Rodriguez, Aidan Lloyd, and Sarah Garner took second. Senior Aidan Lloyd had two season best times in her 200 free and 100 back contributing to the success of the girls. Winning the dive portion of the meet was Junior Mireia Belvis.

The Hawks then finished their home schedule on October 22nd versus Cibola and this time, the Raiders got their revenge.

"Although losing isn't how we wanted to close out our home meet schedule, it was a great meet competing against our friends and cross town rivals of Cibola," Brown said.

The girls were led by senior Analiese Hancock who took first in the 100 Breast and Second in the 100 fly. Senior Amelia Hanks and Sophomore Sarah Gardner also had outstanding individual performances in the relays. The girls 200 Medley relay came in second with senior Jordin Bledsoe swimming backstroke, senior Analiese Hancock swimming breaststroke, junior Daisy Boelts swimming fly and senior Amelia Hanks swimming free. Despite a strong performance the girls came in second in this relay as well as the 200 Free relay and 400 free relay.

The boys were led by Junior Brayden Cox who came in first in both of his individual events, the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Brayden also contributed with strong performances in his relays along with seniors Michael McCumbee, Isaac Hoogland and Dimitri Armendariz. The boys 400 free relay swam by Joey Veraldi, Zach Lines, Randall Sorensen and Dominick Hansen also swam well but came up a little short in the end and finished second to Cibola.

The Hawks are set up to have a strong presence at the state meets this weekend with Senior Analiese Hancock qualifying for two individual events as well as two relays, Junior Brayden Cox has qualified for five individual events and due to event limits will be swimming two individual as well as two relays.

Senior Isaac Hoogland is guaranteed one individual event as well as two relays, Senior Dimitri Armendariz is swimming one individual event and two relay. Senior Michael McCumbee will be swimming one individual event as well as two relays.

In all, Gila Ridge is sending eight boys and eight girls to the state championships at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa this weekend . The boys are swimming three relays and the girls are swimming in two relays.

A big thank you to Sara Hancock for her help on this article.