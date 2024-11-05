Antelope Lady Rams take long trip to start state volleyball playoffs

Antelope Union High School gave the volleyball team a proper send off ahead of their 8 hour trip to El Capitan High school in Northern Arizona.

WELLTON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Antelope Lady Rams volleyball team finished the regular season strong and earned the #12 seed in the AIA 1A State Championship tournament. Their reward is an eight hour bus trip to the Arizona - Utah border. Antelope will face El Capitan High School, located in Colorado City, Arizona.

"I'm so proud of this team," Rams head coach Rhona Taylor said. "The players have been dedicated and worked hard all season. I'm going to miss my eight seniors."

This is the second year in a row the Lady Rams have qualified for the state tournament. Last season Antelope was a #14 seed, they also were matched up versus El Capitan who was the #3 seed and swept Antelope in straight sets.

"This year our region went from four teams to nine teams," Coach Taylor said. "We held steady in the number two spot all season. It was a challenge for sure to stay in the top four but the Lady Rams made it happen."

The volleyball team was greeted with a send off from the student body and faculty before climbing onto the bus ahead of the eight hour ride north. Antelope and El Capitan will begin their match this Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.