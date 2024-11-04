Cibola cross country runners place in top 20 at state

Raider Boys place 13th and girls take 19th at state cross country meet

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Cibola's Caius Lastra brought home a top 15 finish this past weekend at the state cross country meet in Phoenix. Lastra came in 13th overall with a time of 16:16 seconds. Cibola as a team, sent seven boys to the championship meet and together they finished in 13th place.

On the girls side, Lillian Kamm led the way for the Lady Raiders finishing 42nd overall with a time of 20:33 As a team, the girls came in 19th overall giving Cibola two top 20 finishes.

“I am very proud of all the hard work and dedication the kids have shown since the beginning of summer, Head Coach Amy Sautter said. "We had a good showing at state and I am excited for the future of our team and the future of the senior athletes moving onto the next level in their running career.”