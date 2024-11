Calexico sweeps Mountain Empire in the first round of the CIF playoffs.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Bulldogs defeated the Mountain Empire Redhawks 3-0 in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section Division IV playoffs.

Calexico advances to the quarterfinals. Mountain Empire is eliminated.

The Bulldogs will face High Tech High High Mesa on Saturday.