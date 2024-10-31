Holtville goes undefeated for the first time in 35 years

Holtville defeats Calipatria to cap off an undefeated regular season.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Vikings defeated the Calipatria Hornets 42-18 in the Axe Game at Birger Field on Thursday.

Holtville finishes the regular season undefeated at 10-0. Calipatria falls to 7-2.

This is the first undefeated season for the Vikings since 1989, back when current head coach Jason Turner was a player for the school.

Both Holtville and Calipatria are both headed to the playoffs with seeding and divisions to be determined.