Holtville goes undefeated for the first time in 35 years
Holtville defeats Calipatria to cap off an undefeated regular season.
HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Vikings defeated the Calipatria Hornets 42-18 in the Axe Game at Birger Field on Thursday.
Holtville finishes the regular season undefeated at 10-0. Calipatria falls to 7-2.
This is the first undefeated season for the Vikings since 1989, back when current head coach Jason Turner was a player for the school.
Both Holtville and Calipatria are both headed to the playoffs with seeding and divisions to be determined.