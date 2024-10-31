Skip to Content
Holtville goes undefeated for the first time in 35 years

Published 11:50 PM

Holtville defeats Calipatria to cap off an undefeated regular season.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Vikings defeated the Calipatria Hornets 42-18 in the Axe Game at Birger Field on Thursday.

Holtville finishes the regular season undefeated at 10-0. Calipatria falls to 7-2.

This is the first undefeated season for the Vikings since 1989, back when current head coach Jason Turner was a player for the school.

Both Holtville and Calipatria are both headed to the playoffs with seeding and divisions to be determined.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

