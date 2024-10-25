Holtville shuts out Palo Verde on senior night

Holtville remains undefeated, as the Vikings cruise past Palo Verde on senior night.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Vikings defeated the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets 38-0 at Birger Field on Thursday.

Holtville moves to 9-0. Palo Verde falls to 2-8.

Holtville scored on every drive in the first half taking a 30-0 at the break. The Yellow Jacket defense would improve in the second half, but the Vikings still cruised to the 38-0 victory.

Holtville is currently slated as the top seed in the Division III playoffs, but the Vikings could move up into the Division II bracket in the next rankings release.

Next week, the Vikings will host Calipatria. Palo Verde has a bye.