Gila Ridge Edges Out Victory at Colorado River Swim Championship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The Valley Aquatic Center was buzzing with excitement Saturday morning as high school swim teams from across Yuma County came together for the annual Colorado River Team Championship. Hosted by Cibola High School, the meet featured thrilling competition and strong performances from several schools, making for a memorable event.

The Cibola Raiders took home the most individual event victories, but it was Gila Ridge’s depth that secured them the overall team victory. Raiders coach Mark Dusek praised the sense of community that makes this meet possible.

"We couldn’t do this without the community, helping all the high schools that are here, and just everybody coming together. You know, it makes for such a successful event. We love seeing the kids swim against each other, but they’re still good friends afterward and even during. It’s just great sportsmanship, teamwork, and camaraderie," Dusek said.

While Cibola and Gila Ridge dominated the competition, younger programs like Yuma High also gained valuable experience. Yuma swim coach Sean Smith emphasized the importance of exposing less-experienced swimmers to a championship atmosphere.

"It gives people a great opportunity to swim in a championship format, even if they’re not the most experienced. They still get a chance to get that championship feel and race alongside other kids," Smith said.

San Luis High School, in its inaugural year of swimming, made waves of its own. Senior swimmer Lillian Aranda reflected on the team’s journey, noting the importance of building awareness of their program.

"When I started, it was 11 swimmers. We went from 11 to like 30 to 7, and I think a lot of students don’t know how to swim. They don’t even know we have a swimming pool because we usually practice at our community pool, but it’s a small program, and it should be more out there, more promoted," Aranda explained.

In the end, Gila Ridge’s broad participation helped the Hawks clinch the overall team victory. Coach Greg Brown was proud of how many athletes had the opportunity to compete.

"The biggest part for us is just, you know, getting as many kids swimming in the pool today as possible because this meet allows for a lot of kids to swim events that they don’t always get to swim," Brown said.

The meet was a valuable learning experience for all involved, setting the stage for future growth and competition in these local high school swimming programs.