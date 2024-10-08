Hawks show huge success at first Invitational

Boys 200 Medley Relay team breaks school record by almost 2.5 seconds.

TUCSON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Gila Ridge Swim and Dive team had a great showing at their first Invitational meet at the University of Arizona. The meet was held on September 28th at the Hillenbrand Center for the TYR High School Classic.

The boys started off the meet by taking 2nd place in the 200 Medley Relay. The team made up of Brayden Cox, Isaac Hoogland, Dimitri Armendariz and Mikey McCumbee finished with a time of 1:40.07 which broke the school record by almost 2.5 seconds.

Later in the day the same boys broke the 200 Free Relay school record with a 1:31.22 and the lead off swimmer Brayden Cox broke a long standing record from 2011 by swimming a 21.93 lead off split.

“Swimmers were excited and ready to get the invitational season started and make their times count," Gila Ridge head coach Gregory Brown said. "They always look forward to the opportunity to swim at an elite level facility like the university offers.”

The girls took 7th place in the 200 Medley Relay featuring Jordin Bledsoe, Analiese Hancock, Daisy Boelts and Aidan Lloyd.

Overall Gila Ridge boys took 3rd place in the meet and the girls placed 9th.

The Hawks next opportunity to post official times comes this weekend on October 12th at Chandler High School for the Saturday Night Fever event.