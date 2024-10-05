Kofa swim teams putting in the work, gain state qualifier times

Kofa swim teams finish stretch of three meets in a week, address the finer details that need more attention.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday, October 3rd, the Kofa swim teams wrapped up their third swim meet in the span of a week. The Kings hosted a rei-meet with Somerton and Yuma at the Valley Aquatic Center. Kings head coach Bill Packham came away from the meet pleased with his teams overall performances.

"The kids had fun today and were excited to finish the meet in record time with the new mixed event format," Packham said. "They know the finer details of what they need to work on and talk to the coaches after their races for what worked well and what they need to work on. That understanding is key to improving."

Key performances for the Kings swim teams include seniors David Nye and Jacob Rouff for the boys and junior Alexa Baldovino with freshma Lya Villegas on the girl's side winning their mid-distance races, 200 freestyle.

Kofa freshman William Rouff won the boys 200 IM and 100 Breaststroke.

For the Kofa girls, freshman Veronica Packham and Jr. Elena Packham led the sprint races 50 free and distance races, 500 free.

The boys 200 medley relay team made up of freshman Austin Porter, sophomore Nathaniel Hudson along with freshmen Will Rouff and Roman Jacobo won their race. The girls 200 freestyle team made up of seniors Alexandriya Brake, Aleah Hassan, Carolina De Soto and junior Alexa Baldovino won their race.

"Mixed, combined races of boys and girls helped push all of the kids to go faster today," Packham said. "The meet finished extremely fast with this new format and the help from Somerton coach Mark and Yuma High coach Sean. The fast pace of the meet kept the kids always ready to race because they didn't sit too long and get tired."

September 28th: Crim Swim Invitational

"It was really hot but the kids persevered and did well," Pakham said. "This was the first state qualifier invitational meet of the year for Kofa. The competition was great to push us to go fast."

Key performances include state qualifier times for senior David Nye in the 50 free (23.29) and 100 fly (56.85). Senior Jacob Rouff in the 100 back (1:03.09). Freshman William Rouff in the 100 free (54.97) and 100 breast (1:07.73).

On the Kofa girl's team, junior Elena Packham made state qualifier time in the 100 breast (1:22.17).

Freshman Veronica Packham led the sprint races in the 50 free (28.93) and 100 free (1:03.36).

"I'm proud of the kids," Packham said. "At this point in the season, with one month left, they understand what it takes to improve their times. They know the finer details of what they need to work on and talk to the coaches after their races for what worked well and what they need to work on. That understanding is key to improving."

September 26: Kingman Academy at Centennial Park

"This was a good swim meet to fine tune and get ready to try to make state times at our first swim meet invitational at the Crim Swim." Packham said. "We practiced a lot of race strategies this week. Looking forward to time drops."

The swim meet hosted by Kingman Academy featured Kofa, Kingman, Somerton and Lee Williams. Top performers for Kofa include seniors Jacob Rouff (boys )and Alex Brake (girls) leading the sprint races.

Senior David Nye (boys) and junior Elena Packham (girls) won their distance races.

Freshmen Veronica Packham (girls) and Will Rouff won their butterfly events.

The boys 200 medley and freestyle relay team of David Nye, Jacob Rouff, Will Rouff and Roman Jacobo won their events. The girls 200 meter medley and freestyle team featuring Elena Packham, Veronica Packham, Lya Villegas and Aleah Hassan led their team to the top Kofa girls time and relay finish of the meet.

"The kids are coming together really well and helping each other out," Packham said. "They're encouraging each other to work harder to get better. We did a lot of team focused swim practice

workouts this week to build camaraderie."

The Kofa swim teams will be back in the pool on October 10th at the Valley Aquatic Center for tri-meet with Yuma and Mohave.