Cibola swims past Yuma & San Luis

Raiders boys and girls swim team display phenomenal showings

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday night, Cibola, Yuma and San Luis competed in a tri-meet at Marcus Pool. Cibola came out in full force with both the boys and girls swim teams coming out on top.

"Yuma is rebuilding their program and San Luis didn't bring a lot of swimmers to the meet, so for most of the events our boys were competing against themselves." Cibola head coach Mark Dusek said. "The boys had another phenomenal showing."

Top performers for the Cibola boys team include Bert Michel who won the 100 yard backstroke.

"We're also extremely proud of Christian Valera and Trystan Walsh who swam multiple events and performed very well," Dusek said. "They don't have a lot of experience, but they stepped up and did very well today.

Dusek also pointed out the performances from some unified swimmers.

"Rhys Winburn got to swim with a couple of our 'A' swimmers and he did great," Dusek said. "It was great to see him and all of our unified swimmers, Curtis Roller, Josue Castillo, and Akshanth Guruprasad participate in their events and do so well. It's easy to talk about how well our boys team does, but the unified swimmers and their coaches deserve lots of praise for their effort and dedication to the team. They're always smiling and happy to be competing."

Top performers for the Cibola girls team include:

Dalyn Dusek won the 200 Freestyle

Rebekah Miller won the 200 I.M.

Olivia Angulo won the 50 Freestyle

Lilly Nguyen won the 100 Butterfly and the 100 Breaststroke

Emma Jantzi won the 100 Freestyle

Ella Hauck won the 500 Freestyle and the 100 Backstroke

Cibola Girls also placed first in the 200 Medley, 200 Freestyle, and the 400 Freestyle Relays.

"Like the boys, the girls were equally as phenomenal," Dusek said. "We expect great things from these girls and they didn't disappoint. We also moved our relays around and gave the unified swimmers, Ayianna Hurtado and Soledad Flores, an opportunity to swim with two of our top girls. Hurtado and Flores always come ready to swim and are full of encouragement for the whole team! We're equally impressed with several of our swimmers who stepped up and did very well in their events. Swimmers like Rebekah Miller, Alicia Valenzuela, Alex Rosario, Leilani Chavez, Mariana Heredia, and Clarissa Haddad swam great today and had some decent time cuts.:

Dusek feels good where his teams currently are but know there is still a lot of work to be done.

"As we move forward in the season, we're really going to look for these swimmers and others to step up and challenge for points," Dusek said. "I can't say enough good things about the attitudes of all of our kids these past couple weeks. I hope they realize how proud we are of all of them."

Cibola will next hit the pool on September 26th when they host Mohave and Desert Sunrise at the Valley Aquatic Center.