Imperial softball punches ticket to state title game

Imperial beats Steele Canyon in extra innings to advance to state title game

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Clarissa Davila hit a three-run RBI triple in extra innings to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 8-4 victory over the Steele Canyon Cougars in the CIF SoCal Division III semifinals.

Imperial advances to the championship game for the first time in school history.

The Cougars jumped out to leads three times in the first seven innings, but Imperial kept returning the blows to tie the game. The game was tied 4-4 after seven innings, so it went to extras. In the top of the eighth inning, Clarissa Davila hit a triple with the bases loaded to drive in three runs. The Tigers added one more to go on to win the game 8-4.

"I was actually praying up there," Davila said. "I just saw the ball, like, just coming in a jackpot hit. And so I just swing and flew."

On Saturday, Imperial will face top seeded Otay Ranch in the title game.