Southwest baseball out scores San Ysidro to move on to semifinals

Published 9:14 PM

Southwest baseball takes down San Ysidro in a thriller to advance to the CIF semifinals.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southwest Eagles defeated the San Ysidro Cougars 17-13 to advance to the CIF San Diego Section Division III semifinals.

San Ysidro led 11-7 going into the bottom of the fifth. Southwest scored 5 runs in both the bottom of the fifth and six innings to claim the victory.

Southwest will face Mira Mesa on Tuesday in the semifinals. Mira Mesa defeated the Eagles 6-4 on Wednesday.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

