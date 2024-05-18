Southwest baseball out scores San Ysidro to move on to semifinals

Southwest baseball takes down San Ysidro in a thriller to advance to the CIF semifinals.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southwest Eagles defeated the San Ysidro Cougars 17-13 to advance to the CIF San Diego Section Division III semifinals.

Southwest advances to the semifinals. San Ysidro is eliminated.

San Ysidro led 11-7 going into the bottom of the fifth. Southwest scored 5 runs in both the bottom of the fifth and six innings to claim the victory.

Southwest will face Mira Mesa on Tuesday in the semifinals. Mira Mesa defeated the Eagles 6-4 on Wednesday.